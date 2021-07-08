SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Shares Down 0.6%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s share price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.66. 309,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 971,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SCWorx in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SCWorx during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCWorx during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

