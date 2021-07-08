Second Curve Capital LLC Invests $1.87 Million in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Second Curve Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. i3 Verticals makes up 2.6% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Second Curve Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of i3 Verticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 392.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.26.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.