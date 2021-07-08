Second Curve Capital LLC Purchases 99,746 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Second Curve Capital LLC grew its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 632,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,746 shares during the quarter. CURO Group comprises about 13.0% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CURO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111,766 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter worth $16,779,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 1,536.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CURO Group alerts:

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,183,590 shares of company stock valued at $18,823,726. 52.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

CURO Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,008. The stock has a market cap of $698.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. As a group, analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.