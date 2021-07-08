Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SECYF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

