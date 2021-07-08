Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.95 Million

Analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce $181.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.70 million. Semtech reported sales of $143.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $721.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.64 million to $730.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $796.02 million, with estimates ranging from $781.00 million to $821.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,918. Semtech has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.57.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.