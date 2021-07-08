Senator Investment Group LP Buys 250,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.16% of Delta Air Lines worth $48,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,773,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,178,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,751,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

