Senator Investment Group LP Buys New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 530,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,224,000. Expedia Group makes up 1.9% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.36% of Expedia Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $4.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.28. 30,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,771,024. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

