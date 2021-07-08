Senator Investment Group LP Has $12.43 Million Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,953. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $962.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

