Senator Investment Group LP Has $16.49 Million Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 390,059 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.84% of Service Properties Trust worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of SVC traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $11.86. 25,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,273. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

