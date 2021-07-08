Senator Investment Group LP Takes Position in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,060,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Poema Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Poema Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poema Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Poema Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poema Global during the first quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPGHU traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,728. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.92.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

