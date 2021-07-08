Senator Investment Group LP Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Senator Investment Group LP cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 1.3% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $61,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.11. 402,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,534,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,359. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

