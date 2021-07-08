Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,591.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,591 ($33.85) and last traded at GBX 2,591 ($33.85), with a volume of 519735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,563 ($33.49).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,499.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 29.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 60.95 ($0.80) per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

In related news, insider James Bowling sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,507 ($32.75), for a total transaction of £108,051.70 ($141,170.24).

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

