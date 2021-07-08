SG Americas Securities LLC Has $923,000 Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGEE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,886,000 after acquiring an additional 151,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MGE Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,549,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,479,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MGE Energy by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 80,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MGE Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MGE Energy by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 58,107 shares during the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.56. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

