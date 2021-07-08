SG Americas Securities LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 108.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $86,633,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,363,000 after buying an additional 383,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after buying an additional 355,395 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 241,418 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,369,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

NASDAQ GH opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.37. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $11,263,581.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,870,109.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $758,553.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,583.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 387,356 shares of company stock worth $59,707,226. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.