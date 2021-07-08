SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.