SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 12,104 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $80,674,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $22,731,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $24,541,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $13,353,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PDC Energy by 82.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 845,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 382,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.