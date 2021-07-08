SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 86.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,810,000 after acquiring an additional 250,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,408,279.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $623,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,371.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CHH opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.83 and a 52 week high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

