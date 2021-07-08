SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,814 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $122.67 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $83.04 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

