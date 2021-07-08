SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

SNY opened at $51.21 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

