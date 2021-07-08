SHAKE (SHAKE) Price Tops $2,552.82

SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, SHAKE has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One SHAKE coin can now be purchased for $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on exchanges. SHAKE has a market cap of $1.48 million and $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00046130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00118187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00162977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,445.14 or 0.98927315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.79 or 0.00941518 BTC.

SHAKE Profile

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHAKE’s official website is spaceswap.app

