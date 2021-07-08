Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMED. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 1,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,523. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $168.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $43,531.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 74,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,026,839.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,456.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 484,682 shares of company stock worth $7,736,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 84,926 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 449.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 72,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 86.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 68,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

