Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications also reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shaw Communications.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

SJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,623,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135,560 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,704,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,457 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,412 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,288,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.63. 191,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,642. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.