Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €199.00 ($234.12).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €132.50 ($155.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -118.52. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €115.40 ($135.76) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €158.15.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

