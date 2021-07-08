Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Apple (LON:WM)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Apple (LON:WM) in a research note published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 202 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 215.33 ($2.81).

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

