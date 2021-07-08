Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of SBSW traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.37. 172,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,114. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

