Siebert Williams Shank Lowers Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) to Hold

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

LPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:LPI traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.72. 3,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,785. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $963.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

