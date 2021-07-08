Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ING Group upgraded Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Signify stock opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.72. Signify has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $64.52.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

