Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Signify alerts:

SFFYF stock opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72. Signify has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $64.52.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.