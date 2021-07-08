SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up 2.0% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $761,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,667 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $174.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.04 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.24.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

