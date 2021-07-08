SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.58 Million

Analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post sales of $150.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.00 million and the lowest is $150.16 million. SJW Group reported sales of $147.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $572.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.40 million to $574.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $596.79 million, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $600.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJW. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SJW Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in SJW Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJW opened at $65.38 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

