SLR Senior Investment Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.

SLR Senior Investment has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $249.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42. SLR Senior Investment has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. Research analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

