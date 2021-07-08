SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.50 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SMART Global has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 362,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 184.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

