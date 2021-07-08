SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $72.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 16,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 256,296 shares.The stock last traded at $54.29 and had previously closed at $56.02.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 99.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 450,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 362,868 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.71 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

