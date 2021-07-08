SMART Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,526 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 887% compared to the typical volume of 256 put options.

SMART Global stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. SMART Global has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $58.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.71 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

