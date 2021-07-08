Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Shares of Smart Sand stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 4,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,085. The firm has a market cap of $133.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.06. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $27.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $136,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

