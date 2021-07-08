Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 383.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,909,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.