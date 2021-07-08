Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,824.00

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,824 ($23.83) and last traded at GBX 1,813.89 ($23.70), with a volume of 34030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,824 ($23.83).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,725.92.

About Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON)

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between Â£500 million to Â£15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

