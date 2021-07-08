Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,835 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $1,192,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 715,307 shares of company stock valued at $173,229,699. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.82.

Shares of SNOW opened at $248.75 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.16.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

