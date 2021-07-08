Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 41.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 679.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 71.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SON opened at $67.30 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

