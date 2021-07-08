Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. Equities analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,991 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 423,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 393.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 385,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

