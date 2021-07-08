Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Up 6.4%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.80. 115,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,865,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.37.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

