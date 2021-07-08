S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Brokerages expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $7.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.15.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $416.96. The stock had a trading volume of 34,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,035. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $419.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

