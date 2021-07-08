Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00063127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00037781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001132 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00269270 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00037791 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

