Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $14.71 Million Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Kornit Digital accounts for 1.1% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.32% of Kornit Digital worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 22.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,742,000 after buying an additional 64,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 12.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.37. 8,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,543. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.03 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $128.50.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

