Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

YMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Yumanity Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 27 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,315. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.66. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

