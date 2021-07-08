Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 376,878 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after buying an additional 486,092 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 53,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,135,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CLDX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.97. 15,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,521. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 3.05.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

