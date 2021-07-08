Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 687,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in BCLS Acquisition were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

BCLS Acquisition stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,042. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.38.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

