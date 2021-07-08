Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases New Position in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 3.88% of Research Alliance Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,529,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,200,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,466,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Research Alliance Corp. II stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

