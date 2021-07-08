Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 205,221 Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,221 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 1.15% of Sigilon Therapeutics worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

NASDAQ:SGTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,099. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

