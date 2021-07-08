Sphera Funds Management LTD. Takes Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 885,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,000. Curis accounts for about 0.8% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the first quarter worth about $10,777,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis in the first quarter worth about $4,534,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Curis in the first quarter worth about $915,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Curis in the first quarter worth about $6,566,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $4,341,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curis alerts:

CRIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

CRIS stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 80,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $700.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.89. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. Analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.